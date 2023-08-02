Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The rumors surfaced after former Pakistan captain changed the bio of his Instagram.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2023) Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik's recent move to change his Instagram bio has once again ignited speculations about his marriage with Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza.

Shoaib Malik made a notable change to his Instagram bio as earlier it included the phrase “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar,” but now it reads as “Father to One True Blessing” along with other details.

Both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik made headlines last year due to rumors about their marital status.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza got married in 2010 and were blessed with a son, Izhan Mirza-Malik, in 2018.

In November 2022, fans noticed certain events that hinted at possible issues between the two, leading to widespread speculation about their relationship. Despite these rumors, the couple hosted a show together, "The Mirza Malik Show," for a Pakistani streaming platform, with Malik repeatedly denying any problems and stating that they were merely busy fulfilling their commitments.

The couple is silent about the speculations regarding their potential separation as neither Shoaib nor Sania gave any response.