ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Rising star Muhammad Shoaib continued his winning streak as he clinched men's singles title of the 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2022, beating Muzzamil Murtaza in the final at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Shoaib, who earlier this month overpowered national ace Aqeel Khan to seal the Federal Cup Tennis men's singles title, produced another masterclass performance to outsmart 23-year-old Muzzamil.

Shoaib, who is showing the signs that he is set to dominate the future of national tennis for years to come, won the first set 7-5.

He lost the second set 1-6 but made a strong comeback to win the third set 6-4 and lift the trophy.

In ladies' singles category, seasoned Sarah Mahboob beat Esha Javad 6-0, 6-1 in a one-sided final to seal the title.

On Sunday, final competitions were also held in other categories. Following are the results:- U12 singles final: Hassan Usmani bt Shayan Afridi 2-4, 5-3, 4-2 U10 singles final: Shayan Afridi bt Hajra 4-1, 4-2 Seniors 45 doubles final:Azeem Khan/Mehmood Khan bt Israr Gul/Rashid Malik 5-7, 6-1, 10-7.