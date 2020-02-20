Shoaib to face Subhan in Pakistan Jr semifinal

Pakistani players Muhammad Shoaib and Subhan Bin Salik moved into the boy's singles semifinals of the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF Tennis Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistani players Muhammad Shoaib and Subhan Bin Salik moved into the boy's singles semifinals of the Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Second seed Shoaib beat Tuna Nergizoglue of Turkey in a smooth sailing encounter while Unseeded Subhan continued his winning streak and advanced into the semi final by beating Kerem Ozlale also of Turkey in a three set match. Kerem won the 1st set at 7-5 by breaking last game of Subhan in which he made two double fault. In the second set Subhan changed the game plan and won the second set at 6-1 by breaking 3rd, 5th and 7th game of Kerem Ozlale; In the final set Subhan Bin Salik kept the same pressure and won the final set at 6-3 by breaking 2nd and 6th game. This match also lasted 2 hrs 10 minutes. Subhan would face Shoaib in the semifinal.

The third Seed Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) qualified for the Girls Singles final by eliminating Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) in a well contested two set match 6-1, 7-6(6), the match lasted two hours. In the other unfinished semi final top seed Ren Ke (CHN) is leading 5-2 in the final set when match was stopped due to heavy rain and was rescheduled.

Girls Singles final would be played on Saturday.

In the third quarter final Aryan Giri (NEP) was leading 4-3 in the second set after losing the first set 5-7 against 4th seed Ahmed Kamil (PAK) when the match was washed out due to rain. Ahmed was due to serve at 3-4. The fourth quarter final between top seed Hakten Garayev (AZE) and fifth seed Souta Oomura (JPN) was rescheduled to be played on Friday and the winner of the match would play semifinal against the winner of Ahmed Akmil (PAK) and Aryan Giri (NEP). The Boys and Girls Doubles semi finals were not played due to rain and have been rescheduled.

Boy's Singles (Quarter Finals): Muhammad Shaoib (PAK) beat Tune Nergizoglu (TUR) 6-2, 6-1; Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) beat Kerem Ozlale (TUR) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; Unfinished Match: Ahmed Kamil (PAK) Vs Aryan Giri (NEP) 7-5; 3-4.

Girls Singles Semi Finals: Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) 6-1, 7-6(6); Unfinished Match: Ren Ke (CHN) Vs Billur Gonlusen (TUR) 5-7, 6-1, 5-2.