UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoeless Kyrgios As Aussie Men Brought To Heel At Wimbledon

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Shoeless Kyrgios as Aussie men brought to heel at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios leaving his shoes in the locker room prior to his third round match on Saturday neatly summed up a desperate day at Wimbledon for the Australian men

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Nick Kyrgios leaving his shoes in the locker room prior to his third round match on Saturday neatly summed up a desperate day at Wimbledon for the Australian men.

Not even Kyrgios could lift flagging spirits after Jordan Thompson and James Duckworth had exited earlier in the day.

"I left my tennis shoes in the locker room," he said to a bemused umpire after he had rifled through his bag and realised his error.

"It happened once before, but not at Wimbledon.

"One minute I thought I was professional, got my racket, got my clothes, walked out here so confidently and then bang, I forget my shoes in the locker." Having romped through the first set 6-2 against 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime the entertaining but unpredictable Kyrgios lost the second 6-1 and promptly retired with an abdominal injury.

However, the 26-year-old Australian saw a positive out of his week at a tournament where he reached the quarter-finals in 2014.

"Coming out here (Court One) and having this support has given me a second wind. I will come back and play for a bit longer," he said.

"I did all I could to prepare for here and I beat a heck of a player in the first round (21st seed Ugo Humbert).

"Still Felix is going places and for you in the crowd he is better looking than me too!" - 'Tough circumstance' - Wimbledon is Kyrgios's first trip outside Australia since the coronavirus pandemic took hold largely because he did not trust himself to observe the bubble rules for the players.

Indeed his suspicion about it was borne out by a dejected Duckworth.

Duckworth described his week as awesome up till Saturday when it became "rubbish" as he lost 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego the 23rd seed.

The 29-year-old said he would love to be able to go back to Australia to boost his morale and see familiar faces.

However, he has a full schedule upcoming saying he will either play the Newport grass tournament in Rhode Island or the Olympics.

"It is really tough being in the bubble," he said.

"I would love to be able to go back to Australia as I have not seen my girlfriend in a little while.

"I have a new house that she has moved into while I was away.

"It would be great to recharge for a couple of weeks but we are just in a tough circumstance with these two-week hotel quarantine bubbles." Thompson struck a more upbeat note after his straight sets exit, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

"It is better this happens in the third round than a first round," said Thompson, who had never got past the first round at Wimbledon in four previous appearances.

"It is a positive week. After the clay court season, if someone said I would get to the third round at Wimbledon I would have taken that definitely.

"It has been a positive week and I take a lot of confidence out of it."

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Hotel Thompson Newport Italy Belarus Olympics All Court Wimbledon Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNICEF Says At Least 6 Children Died in Attacks in ..

1 minute ago

Health minister wants CEOs to ensure office timing ..

1 minute ago

Pfizer vaccine for int'l Pakistani travelers avail ..

1 minute ago

Judicial allowance pension case: Supreme Court sus ..

16 minutes ago

Glowing tribute paid to Mirza Qaleech Baig for his ..

18 minutes ago

PRGMEA, PMG discuss Amazon advantages

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.