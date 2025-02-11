Open Menu

Shohaly Akhter Banned For Five Years

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Shohaly Akhter banned for five years

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh player Shohaly Akhter from all cricket for five years after she admitted breaching five provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Shohaly admitted to being in breach of the following provisions of the Code including articles 2.1.1, 2.1.3, 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.7, said a press release.

Having admitted the charges, Shohaly accepted a sanction of a five-year period of ineligibility starting February 10, 2025.

The charges relate to corrupt approaches made in relation to matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 held in South Africa.

