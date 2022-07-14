Shohidul suspended for breaching ICC anti-doping code

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended Bangladesh's Shohidul islam from all cricket-related activities for 10 months after pleading guilty to breaching Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

Shohidul had provided a urine sample as part of the ICC's out-of-competition testing programme in Dhaka on March 4 2022, which was found to contain Clomifene, said a press release.

Clomifene was classified as a Specified Substance under WADA's prohibited list and is prohibited both in-competition and out-of-competition.

The 27-year-old fast bowler admitted the violation and accepted a 10-month suspension.

The suspension was backdated to May 28, 2022, the date of his acceptance of a voluntary provisional suspension.

He will, therefore, be eligible to return to cricket on March 28, 2023.

In making the decision, the ICC accepted that Shohidul had demonstrated no significant fault or negligence, having inadvertently ingested the prohibited substance which was contained in a medicine he had been legitimately prescribed for therapeutic reasons.

Shohidul was able to satisfy the ICC that he had no intention to enhance his sporting performance by using prohibited substances.

However, Shohidul accepted that he had failed to satisfy the high levels of personal responsibility incumbent upon him as an international cricketer subject to anti-doping rules.