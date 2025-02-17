KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A colorful closing ceremony of the shooting gala among teams of merged districts under the administration of Pakistan Army was organize here on Monday .

A total of 67 shooters of 11 teams from merged districts participated in the gala.

SMG, pistol, bolt action and skeet shooting competitions were organized.

Khattak dance, tug-of-war, tent pegging, archery and national songs entertained the audience in the closing ceremony.

Junaid Iqbal (Orakzai) in pistol competitions, Shoaib Khan (Bannu) in skeet shooting, Hazrat Ali (Khyber) in SMG and Ahmed Khan (South Waziristan) in bolt action won the first position while the team of Khyber district was declared the champion.

General Officer Commanding Kohat, Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The chief guest distributed prizes to encourage the participating players.

The people took special interest in the stalls of weapons used by the Pakistan Army.

