Open Menu

Shooting Gala's Closing Ceremony Held

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Shooting Gala's closing ceremony held

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A colorful closing ceremony of the shooting gala among teams of merged districts under the administration of Pakistan Army was organize here on Monday .

A total of 67 shooters of 11 teams from merged districts participated in the gala.

SMG, pistol, bolt action and skeet shooting competitions were organized.

Khattak dance, tug-of-war, tent pegging, archery and national songs entertained the audience in the closing ceremony.

Junaid Iqbal (Orakzai) in pistol competitions, Shoaib Khan (Bannu) in skeet shooting, Hazrat Ali (Khyber) in SMG and Ahmed Khan (South Waziristan) in bolt action won the first position while the team of Khyber district was declared the champion.

General Officer Commanding Kohat, Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The chief guest distributed prizes to encourage the participating players.

The people took special interest in the stalls of weapons used by the Pakistan Army.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figue ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic

49 seconds ago
 Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..

45 minutes ago
 ‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to st ..

‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..

46 minutes ago
 GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems sem ..

GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait

46 minutes ago
 Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 202 ..

Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three ..

NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval

2 hours ago
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in U ..

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

2 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

3 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports