Shooting Gala's Closing Ceremony Held

Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A colorful closing ceremony of "Shooting Gala" under the administration of Pakistan Army was held here on Tuesday in which shooters from different districts showed their skills.

As many as 67 shooters from 11 teams of merged districts participated in the gala and demonstrated their skills in various shooting competitions.

The SMG, pistol, bolt action and skeet shooting competitions were held during the gala.

The players who performed outstandingly in various categories were in Pistol competition Junaid Iqbal (Orakzai) won the first position. Skeet shooting Shoaib Khan (Bannu) was declared the winner.

SMG competition is won by Hazrat Ali (Khyber).

In bolt action shooting, Ahmed Khan (South Waziristan) won the field. The team of Khyber district won the overall championship by showing excellent performance at the team level.

Interesting and traditional activities in the closing ceremony made the event a grand success.

Khattak dance, rope-pulling, tent pegging, archery, and national songs were performed, which greatly entertained the participants.

The participants also took special interest in the stalls of modern weapons of the Pakistan Army, where details about various weapons were provided.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was General Officer Commanding Kohat, Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, who gave full encouragement to the players and participants and distributed prizes among the winners.

The youth participating in the gala highly appreciated the initiative of the Pakistan Army and termed it an important milestone in nurturing the talent of shooting.

"We are proud of our Pakistani forces, due to whose eternal sacrifices, peace has been established in the country today," they added.

