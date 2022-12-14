Shopkeepers do not charge me in Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The wicketkeeper batsman who started his career from tape ball says he has recieved huge love and response from fans in Pakistan after defeating India in T20 World Cup.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2022) Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan said that the shopkeepers did not charge him when he visited them to buy something.

The batsman also revealed that playing cricket in Peshawar used to be quite diffecult as the parents stopped their children from playing cricket.

He said cricket now became the source of popularity and the parents were sending their children to cricket academy.

"I started my career from the tape ball. It's quite popular in Pakistan and it helps cricketers to improve their game," said the cricketer while talking to an international news organization.

He revealed that he recieved huge response and love after Pakistan defeated India in T20 World Cup.

Rizwan said his T20 career got changed during match against New Zealand.

Talking about his relationship with skipper Babar Azam, he said, "he is my best friend,".