Short course swimming champs pushed back to December 2021

This year's short course world swimming championships in Abu Dhabi have been rescheduled to December 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the sport's governing body (FINA) said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :This year's short course world swimming championships in Abu Dhabi have been rescheduled to December 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the sport's governing body (FINA) said Thursday.

"Given the uncertainty related with the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, the safeguard of the athletes' health and safety, and in accordance with the request of the UAE authorities, FINA has decided to re-schedule the upcoming edition of the World Swimming Championships (25m)," it said in a statement.

"The new dates of this competition are December 13-18, 2021," it added.

The event was originally due to take place this December.

"We believe this is the most suitable solution for all those taking part in this competition," said FINA president Julio Maglione.

FINA had already announced next year's world aquatics championships would be moved to May 2022, to avoid a clash with the Tokyo Olympics after it was postponed until 2021.