Short-handed Pacers topple Warriors, Suns rally to beat Mavs

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Dominican rookie Chris Duarte led the injury-hit Indiana Pacers to a 121-117 NBA overtime triumph over Stephen Curry and the Golden Warriors on Thursday.

One day after shocking LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles, the Pacers pulled off another unlikely win in California, despite a slew of absences that included injured starters Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert.

Undaunted, Duarte stepped up to score a career-best 27 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

He scored four points in overtime, and teammate Keifer Sykes scored five -- Sykes hitting the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:41 left in the frantic extra session, then driving for a layup that pushed Indiana's lead to five points.

The Warriors had pulled within three with 6.4 seconds left couldn't get a potential game-tying shot off.

"We just stayed together," Duarte said. "We played hard defensively, that was the key -- getting the stops and then moving the ball.

I think we did a great job on both ends of the floor." Goga Bitadze started at center for Indiana but was ejected with 6:44 left in regulation after his second technical foul.

Gary Payton II had soared over the towering Georgian for a dunk and his follow-up stare -- which also earned a technical -- provoked Bitadze into a reaction that got him tossed.

Curry led the Warriors with 39 points but didn't score in overtime. He missed a three-pointer from the top of the arc with 16.5 seconds left.

Overall the Warriors made just nine of 42 three-point attempts and coughed up 21 turnovers.

Kevon Looney scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Klay Thompson, still on limited minutes after an injury absence of more than two years, added 12 for the Warriors.

But they slipped and lost ground to the league-leading Phoenix Suns, who rallied to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101 to strengthen their hold on first place in the Western Conference.