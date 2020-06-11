UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shortened MotoGP Season To Start July 19 At Jerez

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:37 PM

Shortened MotoGP season to start July 19 at Jerez

The 2020 MotoGP season will start on July 19 in Spain following the coronavirus lockdown, with back-to-back races to be held at the Jerez circuit, organisers announced on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The 2020 MotoGP season will start on July 19 in Spain following the coronavirus lockdown, with back-to-back races to be held at the Jerez circuit, organisers announced on Thursday.

There will be a minimum of 13 races in the season, all in Europe between July and November, with "possibly four more" outside the continent later in the year.

Whether or not fans can attend races will depend on each host country's coronavirus regulations.

"All dates, events and the eventual attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding governments and authorities," MotoGP said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello had become the eighth race of the season to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The season was originally scheduled to start on March 8 in Qatar, but only the Moto2 and Moto3 events were raced.

The British race at Silverstone, the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring and races in Japan, Australia, Finland and the Netherlands were all scrapped.

MotoGP organisers Dorna had been waiting for the Spanish government to give the green light for the races in Jerez to go ahead before releasing the revised schedule.

Spain will host seven races in total, with the Catalunya Grand Prix to go ahead in Barcelona on September 27, while double-headers are also booked in at Aragon and in Valencia for October and November respectively.

The Czech Grand Prix will be the third race of the campaign on August 9, before two races at Austria's Red Bull Ring and two more in Italy, at the track used for the San Marino Grand Prix.

Le Mans will host the French Grand Prix on October 11.

Possible races in the United States, Thailand, Argentina and Malaysia will be confirmed by July 31.

Spanish star Marc Marquez will be bidding for his fifth straight top-class title and seventh in total.

The Moto 2 and Moto 3 seasons will resume with the same Calendar.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Europe German Qatar San Marino Valencia Barcelona Same Austria Argentina Spain Italy Japan United States Finland Malaysia Netherlands March July August September October November 2020 All Government Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mushtaq and Younis appointments excite Test stars

11 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Emiri decree on incentive ..

11 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Registration of VPN before 30 June 2020

17 minutes ago

BJP-RSS regime plans to turn IOJK into a Hindu Ras ..

20 minutes ago

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Miran Shah

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.