Shotokan Karate Black Belt graduation, dan awards ceremony held

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Black Belt Graduation Degree award ceremony organized by Shinboku Association of Karate-Do Pakistan was held grandly at Shinboko Shotokan Karate academy Headquarters, Korangi- Karachi.

As many as 25 Color and Black Belt members had qualified for the test out of which 18 members passed while 2 members got the double promotion. In which three players who have recently passed the promotion test were awarded Black Belt 1st Dan and one instructor was awarded Black Belt 3rd Dan while 14 players were awarded different color belts.

Among the graduates of Black Belt Graduation Degree, Abdul Rehman bagged the first position with 112 marks out of 150. Black Belt 1st Dan degree with 105 marks. Black Belt 1st Dan degree, Raahim Siddiqui with 100 marks with the first position and Black Belt First Dan degree while Nasir Ahmed secured the third position with 79 marks and Black Belt 3rd Dan degree.

Shihan Shahzad Ahmed, President and Chief Instructor of Shinboku Association of Karate-Do Pakistan, awarded degrees and belts to the successful black belts.

According to the color ballot results, Muhammad Faizan came second with 60 marks out of 100, Rateeb Ghani came third with 56 marks and Fahad Rana came third with 52 marks. Fawaz Ahmed won the Orange Belt with 58 marks and third position while Wajahat won the Green Belt with 45 marks. In Brown Strip Blue Belt, Shah Fahad Hussain won with 45 marks and Mudassar Ali with 48 marks while Hunain Khan won with 65 marks and the second position.

In the brown belt, Inshal Hussain won with 48 marks while Mohammad Arzam Khan came third with 52 marks, Shahmeer Hussain came second with 64 marks and Mohammad Arham Khan came second with 68 marks. In the White Stripe Brown Belt, Astashna Daniel secured the third position with 56 marks while Burhan uddin secured the second position with 65 marks. In the Black Strip Brown Belt, Astashna Daniel came third with 58 marks and Burhan uddin came first with 70 marks.

Due to strict restrictions imposed by the Government of Sindh, the event was held in a very simple manner and no other martial arts masters and guests were invited to the event. Instructors were present on the occasion while special guests included Guinness World Record Holder Athlete and Peace Ambassador Welfare Organization's Founder and President Aurangzeb Sultan, CEO of Iron Man sports Academy Dilshad Khan Yousafzai, General Secretary Naeem Noor Siddiqui, and General Secretary of National Martial Arts Games Committee Pakistan Master Raja Ghazanfar distributed certificates and prizes among the players and instructors who passed the test.

Association's Black Belt Instructors Sensei Usman Danish, Sensei Nasir Ahmed, Sensei Yasin Ahmed, and Sempai Mohammad Noman tied the color belt to the successful players.

On the occasion, Dilshad Khan Yousafzai presented Ajrak to all instructors while Chief Instructor Shihan Shahzad Ahmed presented souvenir shields to all the guests and thanked them on their arrival, and congratulated all the students who got different belts.