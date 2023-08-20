Shoukat Hussain wins Independence Cycle Race

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Shoukat Ali wins Independence Day Cycle Race organized by Regional sports Department and Regional Cycling Association Hazara Region in which 20 athletes participated.

President of the Region Professor Nasir Mehmood, Secretary Dr Shakir Hafeez, former DG Sports Tariq Mehmood, former Director ADA Syed Abrar Shah, Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman, and a large number of fans were present on this occasion.

Tariq Mehmood welcomed the guests while Arif Awan said, "Organizing positive activities is the need of the hour, and organizing positive activities increases the mental abilities of the youth and cycling is a sport that increases the fitness of the youth and increases their physical and mental abilities."Youth should participate in the sport of cycling to maintain maximum physical fitness, he stressed.