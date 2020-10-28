UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Should Not Take Any Team Lightly'; Wahab

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:24 PM

'Should not take any team lightly'; Wahab

Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz believes the Green-shirts need to be on their toes as Zimbabwe has got a good batting strength and should not take any team lightly

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz believes the Green-shirts need to be on their toes as Zimbabwe has got a good batting strength and should not take any team lightly.

"The ODI series is happening in Pakistan after a long time which is a very good thing and the boys are very excited," he said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) video.

Wahab said it would be a good series against Zimbabwe but we should not take any team lightly. "The Zimbabwe team has a very good batting strength therefore we have to be on our toes," he said.

To a question, he said it was good to play practice matches against Zimbabwe as it has improved the rhythm. "We need conversation as to get to 50 over cricket from Twenty20 which takes time and patience," he said.

Speaking about the bio-secure bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said we have got used to it.

"We have to live with it as now it's a part and parcel of life, until the coronavirus ends. The players interact with each other and there is a good gathering which has a positive vibe," he said.

The second training session of the Pakistan team was held here at the Rawalpindi Stadium, on Wednesday and the national players trained in floodlights and practiced on bowling, fielding and batting.

It would mark the return of ODI cricket to the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi after 14 years, when Pakistan and Zimbabwe play the first of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixture on Friday (October 30).

The second and third ODI would be played on November 1 and 3, respectively while T20s will take place on November 7, 8 and 10.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Rawalpindi Zimbabwe Wahab Riaz October November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

25 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

26 minutes ago

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity bu ..

15 minutes ago

Asad appeals public for strict implementation of S ..

15 minutes ago

Biden Casts Vote in US Presidential Election

15 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Sahel Co ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.