'Should not take any team lightly'; Wahab

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz believes the Green-shirts need to be on their toes as Zimbabwe has got a good batting strength and should not take any team lightly.

"The ODI series is happening in Pakistan after a long time which is a very good thing and the boys are very excited," he said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) video.

Wahab said it would be a good series against Zimbabwe but we should not take any team lightly. "The Zimbabwe team has a very good batting strength therefore we have to be on our toes," he said.

To a question, he said it was good to play practice matches against Zimbabwe as it has improved the rhythm. "We need conversation as to get to 50 over cricket from Twenty20 which takes time and patience," he said.

Speaking about the bio-secure bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said we have got used to it.

"We have to live with it as now it's a part and parcel of life, until the coronavirus ends. The players interact with each other and there is a good gathering which has a positive vibe," he said.

The second training session of the Pakistan team was held here at the Rawalpindi Stadium, on Wednesday and the national players trained in floodlights and practiced on bowling, fielding and batting.

It would mark the return of ODI cricket to the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi after 14 years, when Pakistan and Zimbabwe play the first of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixture on Friday (October 30).

The second and third ODI would be played on November 1 and 3, respectively while T20s will take place on November 7, 8 and 10.