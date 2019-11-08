Shoulder Injury To Sideline Sixers' Simmons
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 12:02 PM
The NBA's Philadelphia 76ers will be without Ben Simmons for at least one game and maybe more after the Australian guard sprained his right shoulder in a loss to the Utah Jazz
Simmons departed before halftime of Wednesday's defeat. He had received a pass in the post and spun right when his right shoulder hit the chest of Utah's Royce O'Neale.
Simmons immediately grabbed his shoulder and after briefly re-entering the game departed with 5:20 left in the second quarter.
The Philadelphia Inquirer cited a league source in reporting that tests revealed a grade one sprain in Simmons' shoulder.
The all-star guard will miss Friday's game against the Nuggets in Denver, and Yahoo Sports reported he will likely miss a Sunday match against the Charlotte Hornets and Tuesday's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.