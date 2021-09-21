Showbiz celebrities like other citizens are sad over England team’s decision

(@fidahassanain)

Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui and others are said over the England team’s of cancelling Pakistan tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2021) Like all other Pakistanis, the actors are also equally painful over decision of England cricket team to cancel Pakistan tour this year.

Cricket fans in the country are sad after England too decided to reluctantly join the bandwagon.

Taking to Twitter, Saba Qmar said, "Extremely sad for the cricket fans in Pakistan. 100% behind @TheRealPCB In sha Allah we will rise again,".

Actor Adnan Siddiqui slammed England's decision, calling the team 'unprofessional.'

"Highly unprofessional behaviour by NZ & UK #cricketteams. We don’t have to be subservient to them. Shun #colonialhangover."

PCB Chairman also reacted on the England team’s decision.

He tweeted, "Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses," wrote Ramiz Raja.

New Zealand had unilaterally cancelled Pakistan tour just few moments before the first match in Rawalpindi stadium due to a security alert. However, no substantial proof was shared by the New Zealand team as well as the government about the security threat.