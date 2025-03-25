Open Menu

Showbiz Star Cricket Tournament Held

Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM

The fourth annual Night Tournament was organized by Showbiz Star Cricket at Government Graduate College Siddiqui Chowk. Various showbiz stars represented different teams in the tournament

Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan was the guest, while Deputy General Secretary PP 16 Rawalpindi and CEO Groovy Garage Malik Rizwan Afsar were also present at the event.

Organizer Showbiz Star Cricket Tournament, Azhar Kamil, Tanveer Qazi and Chief Organizer Munawar Khan Afridi welcomed Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the cricketers and expressed her best wishes.

She stressed for continuation of sporting events which create health environment in the society.

