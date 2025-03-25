Showbiz Star Cricket Tournament Held
Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The fourth annual Night Tournament was organized by Showbiz Star cricket at Government Graduate College Siddiqui Chowk. Various showbiz stars represented different teams in the tournament.
Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan was the guest, while Deputy General Secretary PP 16 Rawalpindi and CEO Groovy Garage Malik Rizwan Afsar were also present at the event.
Organizer Showbiz Star Cricket Tournament, Azhar Kamil, Tanveer Qazi and Chief Organizer Munawar Khan Afridi welcomed Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan.
The chief guest distributed prizes among the cricketers and expressed her best wishes.
She stressed for continuation of sporting events which create health environment in the society.
