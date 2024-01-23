Showcasing football and ports, Blinken says US 'all in' for Africa

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday celebrated Africa's biggest football tournament and toured a US-funded port, hoping to prove the United States is "all in" for the continent despite global crises.

Blinken is touring four democracies on the Atlantic Coast -- Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Angola -- as Russia and China make inroads in the continent, security deteriorates in the Sahel and doubts grow about a key US base in coup-hit Niger.

Showing a softer side to the United States, Blinken in Abidjan went straight to see the Africa Cup of Nations, where his Ivorian hosts received him warmly despite their team facing elimination following a 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in a critical group-stage match.

Blinken watched a sea of Ivorian fans -- some later throwing bottles in disgust at their team -- from an air-conditioned VIP box alongside the country's vice president, prime minister and foreign minister.

As he entered the stadium, Blinken -- who developed a love of football and a mastery of French from his childhood in Paris -- was presented a jersey in his name from his hosts.

He said he wanted to commend "the remarkable work" of Ivory Coast and called the sport "another way of building bridges between the United States and Africa".

"We're doing a lot of actual building of infrastructure, but this is building connections between people," he said.