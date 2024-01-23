Showcasing Football And Ports, Blinken Says US 'all In' For Africa
Muhammad Rameez Published January 23, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday celebrated Africa's biggest football tournament and toured a US-funded port, hoping to prove the United States is "all in" for the continent despite global crises.
Blinken is touring four democracies on the Atlantic Coast -- Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Angola -- as Russia and China make inroads in the continent, security deteriorates in the Sahel and doubts grow about a key US base in coup-hit Niger.
Showing a softer side to the United States, Blinken in Abidjan went straight to see the Africa Cup of Nations, where his Ivorian hosts received him warmly despite their team facing elimination following a 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea in a critical group-stage match.
Blinken watched a sea of Ivorian fans -- some later throwing bottles in disgust at their team -- from an air-conditioned VIP box alongside the country's vice president, prime minister and foreign minister.
As he entered the stadium, Blinken -- who developed a love of football and a mastery of French from his childhood in Paris -- was presented a jersey in his name from his hosts.
He said he wanted to commend "the remarkable work" of Ivory Coast and called the sport "another way of building bridges between the United States and Africa".
"We're doing a lot of actual building of infrastructure, but this is building connections between people," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC
Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence
UoT's IBLC to host national seminar
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase11 hours ago
-
Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at Australian Open13 hours ago
-
National Women’s T20 Tournament: Lahore, Quetta, Multan register wins13 hours ago
-
Sindh wins title of 2nd Essa lab Sindh-Balochistan bilateral men softball series in style15 hours ago
-
PU students win cycling championship15 hours ago
-
National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) to hold futsal matches for girls14 hours ago
-
PTF announces Davis Cup team for tie against India13 hours ago
-
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman17 hours ago
-
First national women's lacrosse championship kicks off in Abbottabad2 days ago
-
National Women Lacrosse Championship continue in Abbottabad in full swing2 days ago
-
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life2 days ago
-
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealand2 days ago