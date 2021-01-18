Shrewsbury boss to watch Saints FA Cup match from hospital after virus scare

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill will be cheering on his team in Tuesday's FA Cup match at Premier League club Southampton from hospital after spending time in intensive care with coronavirus

The manager was taken to hospital last week following a Covid-19 outbreak at the third-tier club, which forced the postponement of the third-round tie earlier this month.

The 56-year-old spent part of the weekend being given oxygen in intensive care and remains in hospital.

Cotterill's assistant, Aaron Wilbraham, said that had been "scary news" but added that his health had improved markedly.

"He's on the mend so it's definitely good signs, it's a relief to everyone," he said. "I've spoken to him in the last couple of days and I can tell he's getting better.

"His voice is getting better and he's starting to crack a couple of jokes. He's told me to tell the boys he'll be watching (the Southampton game) from his hospital bed, so they'd better be at it."