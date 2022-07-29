UrduPoint.com

Shuhada-e-Police KP Sports Festival From July 31: DPO Charsadda

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 29, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Shuhada-e-Police KP Sports Festival from July 31: DPO Charsadda

Shuhada-e-Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Festival with the joint collaboration of District Police Officer (DPO) and District Sports Officer (DSO), Charsadda will commence from July 31 to August 4, 2022 at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Shuhada-e-Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Festival with the joint collaboration of District Police Officer (DPO) and District Sports Officer (DSO), Charsadda will commence from July 31 to August 4, 2022 at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex.

This was stated by DPO Charsadda, Sohail Khalid while talking to APP here on Friday.

DSO Tehseen Ullah Khan, Administrator Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Imran Khan, Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Muhammad Amjad, badminton coaches Muhammad Nadeem and Hayat Ullah were also present.

He said besides badminton various competitions for both male and female including football, badminton, hockey, athletics will be organized during the five day events in order to pay rich tribute and homage to the Shuhada-e-Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These competitions will be held from July 31 to August 4 wherein players both male and female would participate, DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid said.

He also thanked Directorate General Sports KP and District Sports Officer Charsadda for extending all out support in holding Shuhada-e-Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Festival which is aimed at to pay rich tribute to those Policemen who rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Badminton Male Charsadda July August All From

Recent Stories

FM stresses need for enhancing connectivity among ..

FM stresses need for enhancing connectivity among SCO member countries

28 seconds ago
 Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expect first chil ..

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expect first child

7 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary for effective implementation of pr ..

Chief Secretary for effective implementation of price control

40 seconds ago
 Ombudsman helps provide Rs 25.25mln relief to comp ..

Ombudsman helps provide Rs 25.25mln relief to complainants

41 seconds ago
 DC, DDAC chairman assess flood situation in city; ..

DC, DDAC chairman assess flood situation in city; distribute relief good among a ..

42 seconds ago
 Over 1k officials to be deployed to regulate traff ..

Over 1k officials to be deployed to regulate traffic for Muharram

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.