Shuhada-e-Police KP Sports Festival from July 31: DPO Charsadda

Shuhada-e-Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Festival with the joint collaboration of District Police Officer (DPO) and District Sports Officer (DSO), Charsadda will commence from July 31 to August 4, 2022 at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Shuhada-e-Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Festival with the joint collaboration of District Police Officer (DPO) and District Sports Officer (DSO), Charsadda will commence from July 31 to August 4, 2022 at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex.

This was stated by DPO Charsadda, Sohail Khalid while talking to APP here on Friday.

DSO Tehseen Ullah Khan, Administrator Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Imran Khan, Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Muhammad Amjad, badminton coaches Muhammad Nadeem and Hayat Ullah were also present.

He said besides badminton various competitions for both male and female including football, badminton, hockey, athletics will be organized during the five day events in order to pay rich tribute and homage to the Shuhada-e-Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These competitions will be held from July 31 to August 4 wherein players both male and female would participate, DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid said.

He also thanked Directorate General Sports KP and District Sports Officer Charsadda for extending all out support in holding Shuhada-e-Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Festival which is aimed at to pay rich tribute to those Policemen who rendered great sacrifices in the war against terror.