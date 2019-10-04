Shuttle service to facilitate spectators during T-20 matches

The Punjab Transport Department will arrange a shuttle service for facilitating spectators during the T-20 cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab Transport Department will arrange a shuttle service for facilitating spectators during the T-20 cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

According to details, the free-of-cost service would be available at different points in the city.

All the arrangements have been completed in this regard as per the instructions of Provincial Minister Transport Jahanzeb Khichi, to provide comfortable transport facilities to the spectators.