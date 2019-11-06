Shuttlers from 12 countries will be seen in action in the four-day 'Yonex Sunrise Pakistan Series International Tournament that kicks off at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Shuttlers from 12 countries will be seen in action in the four-day 'Yonex Sunrise Pakistan Series International Tournament that kicks off at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad on Thursday.

"Around 50 foreign shuttlers have arrived in the Capital today to chip in the different categories of the event. While 30 Pakistani shuttlers will also be competing in the tournament," Media Coordinator of Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Mujahid Khan told APP on Wednesday.

The event which carries a prize purse of $10,000 is approved by the Badminton Asia and Badminton World Federation (WFB).

Mujahid said that the participating nations included Malaysia, United States, Thailand, Mauritius, Maldives, Iran, Iraq, Canada, Afghanistan, Nepal, Czech Republic and hosts Pakistan.

The all-important tournament will also serve as a qualification round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"This is a very important event for the shuttlers that is why foreign players have arrived in such a large number. The event offers them a perfect chance to better their ranking and earn spots for the Olympics by amassing maximum points," he added.

The players will compete in Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women Doubles and Mix Doubles.

According to Mujahid Yonex Sunrise is the event's title sponsor and will provide $10000 to PBF for cash prize for the players, whereas Badminton Asia will give $8000 to meet other expenditures.

He said a total of Rs3.5 million would be spent to hold the event. The amount provided by Badminton Asia, he said was being spent on players lodging and other facilities. The federation is arranging accommodation for foreign players in hotels, while country's shuttlers are staying at PSB's hostels, he said.

