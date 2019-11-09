UrduPoint.com
Siakam Scores 44 As Raptors Rout Pelicans

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Pascal Siakam equalled his career best with 44 points as the Toronto Raptors dominated in almost every aspect of the game and beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-104 on Friday.

The Raptors scored the first 15 points of the second quarter for a 75-53 halftime lead to seize control of the game and improve to 6-2 on the season.

Siakam finished 17 of 28 from the floor and had 20 rebounds for the Raptors, who dominated despite missing guard Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka who were both injured.

Fred VanVleet had 12 points and 11 assists, and OG Anunoby contributed 21 points and seven rebounds.

Pelicans starting point guard Lonzo Ball struggled mightily against Toronto and did not play at all in the fourth quarter. Ball finished with five points and had four turnovers.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 27 points and Jrue Holiday added 16 points.

In the lopsided first half, the Raptors made 13 of 23 three-pointers and outscored the Pelicans 31-9 on fast-break points.

