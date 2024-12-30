Open Menu

Sialkot To Face Peshawar In Final Of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 30, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Sialkot will take on Peshawar in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 after the third triangular stage match between Sialkot and Lahore Whites was drawn at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Monday

The five-day final will be played at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi from 2 January, 2025.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 628 for nine, Lahore Whites were bundled out for 639 in 153.1 overs, with opening batter Ali Zaryab returning undefeated on 206.

For Sialkot, Shahzaib Bhatti took the last wicket to fall and ended up taking five wickets for 236 runs in 57.1 overs.

In turn, starting their second innings with a deficit of 174 runs, Sialkot were 260 for six in 67 overs when both the teams shook hands for a draw.

The highlight of the innings was opening batter Azan Awais (121, 169b, 17x4s, 1x6) scoring a century. The left-handed batter also scored a century (168, 293b, 19x4s) in the first innings. The 20-year-old batter is currently leading the batting charts with 807 runs from seven matches, which included four centuries and two half-centuries.

Scores in brief:

Match draw between Sialkot and Lahore Whites at the National Bank Stadium

Sialkot 465 all out, 119.3 overs (Azan Awais 168, Ashir Mehmood 101, Mohsin Riaz 51; Mohammad Waheed 5-124, Hikmatullah 3-83) and 260-6, 67 overs (Azan Awais 121, Mohsin Riaz 57 not out; Mohammad Ahsan 2-47)

Lahore Whites 639 all out, 153.1 overs (Ali Zaryab 206 not out, Imran Dogar 132, Obaid Shahid 121, Tayyab Tahir 47; Shahzaib Bhatti 5-236, Amad Butt 2-116).

