Sibley Latest England Illness Victim

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:28 PM

Sibley latest England illness victim

Opening batsman Dominic Sibley has become the latest victim of illness in the England camp

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Opening batsman Dominic Sibley has become the latest victim of illness in the England camp.

A team spokesman said on Monday that 11 members of the playing squad, as well as six support staff, had been ill at some stage since England arrived in South Africa earlier this month.

Chris Woakes and Jack Leach, who were unavailable for the first Test which ended in Centurion yesterday, are out of quarantine, however, and the entire touring party will travel to Cape Town on Tuesday.

The second Test starts in Cape Town on Friday.

