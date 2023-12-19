Sidra Ameen soars in ICC women’s ODI player fankings

Opener Sidra Ameen has reached a career-best 14th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings while attaining the fourth-highest rating points for a Pakistan woman batter after notching 105 in the first match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against New Zealand in Queenstown

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Opener Sidra Ameen has reached a career-best 14th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings while attaining the fourth-highest rating points for a Pakistan woman batter after notching 105 in the first match of the ICC Women’s Championship series against New Zealand in Queenstown.

According to latest ranking update issued on Tuesday, Sidra has gained six positions and is now on 578 rating points, with only Javeria Khan (632), Bismah Maroof (628) and Nahida Khan (604) having registered higher points tallies from among Pakistan women batters.

New Zealand batter Suzie Bates, who smashed a 104-ball 108 in the first match, is another one to gain, advancing five slots to reach 18th position. All-rounder Amelia Kerr, player of the series with 164 runs and five wickets, has gained one slot to reach ninth position among batters after helping her team to a 2-1 win.

Sadia Iqbal (up 11 places to 21st among bowlers), Fatima Sana (up two places to 27th among bowlers) and Ghulam Fatima (up 12 places to 44th among bowlers) are other Pakistan players to move up, while Maddy Green (up nine places to 23rd among batters), Hannah Rowe (up four places to 22nd among bowlers) and Fran Jonas (up 11 places to 47th among bowlers) are the New Zealand players to gain after the latest weekly update.

South Africa star Marizanne Kapp, who missed the first match of their ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in East London, now shares the top position in the ranking for all-rounders with Ash Gardner, as the Australian caught up with her at 377 rating points.

Murshida Khatun’s unbeaten 91, that helped Bangladesh score a 119-run win over South Africa in East London, has moved up 23 places to 52nd position while left-arm spinner Nahida Akter’s three-wicket haul lifted her two places to 12th position.