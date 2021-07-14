UrduPoint.com
Sidra Amin's Unbeaten 108 Seals Series Win For Pakistan Women A

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:40 AM

Sidra Amin's unbeaten 108 seals series win for Pakistan Women A

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Sidra Amin scored a splendid 108 not out as Pakistan Women 'A' defeated West Indies Women 'A' by 80 runs in the second One-Day to attain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In the match played at the Coolidge cricket Ground, Sidra dispatched 14 off the 144 balls she faced for fours as her side posted 269 for five after captain Sidra Nawaz elected to bat after winning the toss, according to information received here on Wednesday.

The right-handed opener added 104 runs for the third wicket with Nahida Khan, who scored her second half-century on trot with a 51-ball 55 that included eight fours.

Iram Javed smashed five fours and a six in her 40-ball 39.

West Indies' Cherry-Ann Fraser took two wickets for 53.

West Indies batters struggled to keep up with the required run-rate from the onset of the run chase.  The innings had to be paused briefly in the 36th over due to rain and by then the required run-rate touched 10 an over.  West Indies managed to score 189 for four in their 50 overs.

Rachel Vincent top-scored with a 109-ball 56, hitting seven fours.

The last One-Day between the two 'A' teams will be played on 16 July at the same venue.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Women 'A' beat West Indies Women 'A' by 80 runsPakistan Women 'A' 269-5, 50 overs (Sidra Amin 108 not out, Nahida Khan 55, Iram Javed 39; Cherry-Ann Fraser 2-53)West Indies Women 'A' 189-4, 50 overs (Rachel Vincent 56, Reniece Boyce 45, Shabika Gajnabi 37 not out).

