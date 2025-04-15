Sidra, Fatima all but secure world cup spot for Pak

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A solid knock of 54 (94) and inspired bowling by captain Fatima Sana helped Pakistan Women beat their West Indian counterparts by 65 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifier at the Gaddafi stadium on Monday night and all but secured a world cup spot for the country in India later this year.

The third consecutive win in as many outings solidified Pakistan’s status as table-toppers while the win pushed West Indies to the brink of an ouster from the main round of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 as West Indies have one win from three matches and an inferior run rate to Scotland, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The skipper Fatima Sana Khan inspired bowling attack put up a clinical performance in defense of a low scoring contest with 191 runs on the board and restricted the West Indies to 126 runs in 39.5 overs.

Defending the total, Pakistan got off to a perfect start as captain Fatima Sana struck on the first ball of the innings, trapping her counterpart and mainstay of the West Indies batting Hayley Matthews LBW for a crucial breakthrough.

West Indies found themselves in the deeper end soon after, with Zaida James and Shemaine Campbelle both being run out, leaving the side teetering at 29-3. Nashra Sandhu intensified the pressure by dismissing both Jannillea Glasgow with an absolute jaffa and inducing a Chinelle Henry caught behind in the same over, reducing West Indies to 54 for 5 in the 12th over.

Shabika Gajnabi and Stafanie Taylor attempted to revive the innings with a steady partnership of 33, but Taylor was soon caught out by Muneeba Ali off Rameen Shamim.

Pakistan bowlers kept enforcing the pressure - skipper Fatima leading the charge, with bowling figures of 3/16 - as West Indies bundled out for 126.

Earlier, electing to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan faced an early loss as opener Gul Feroza failed for the third consecutive inning with the team total at 6 in the fourth over.

Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin built a valuable 47-run partnership, providing some early stability to the innings. However, the stand was broken by Afy Fletcher, who wrapped Muneeba Ali in front of the wickets in the 17th over.

Aliya Riaz then joined Sidra Amin in the middle, and the latter continued her fine form to bring up a brilliant half-century.

After Riaz was run out, Omaima Sohail came into the mix with another vital partnership alongside Sidra. But the momentum began to shift when Sohail was caught by West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews off Fletcher in the 37th over.

Hayley Matthews claimed the early wicket of Pakistan opener Gull Feroza in the Women's cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025.

From there, Pakistan’s innings started to unravel. The West Indies bowlers struck in quick succession, preventing any further partnerships from developing. As a result, Pakistan collapsed from a strong position at 132-4 after 37 overs to being bowled out for 191.

Hayley Matthews was the standout bowler with impressive figures of 2/30, while Karishma Ramharack (2/55) and Afy Fletcher (2/39) also chipped in with a brace each.

Sidra Amin was adjudged Player of the Match for her steadfast knock of 54 which helped the team to put up 191 on the board. The Pak-W will face Thailand on April 17 (Thursday) in a D/N fixture at the same venue.