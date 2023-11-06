Open Menu

Sidra Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Pakistan player Sidra Amin has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match of their ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

Sidra was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Sidra’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, said a press release.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of Pakistan’s innings, when Sidra showed dissent on being adjudged leg before wicket.

Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Morshed Ali Khan, third umpire Muhammad Kamruzzaman and fourth umpire Sajedul islam levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

