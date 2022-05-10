UrduPoint.com

Sidra Nawaz Best Available Wicketkeeper-batter In Pakistan: David Hemp

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Sidra Nawaz best available wicketkeeper-batter in Pakistan: David Hemp

Sidra who averages 8.35 in 57 ODIs and 8.28 in 54 T20Is manages to impress yet another coach despite her poor run in the ground.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2022) Pakistan Women team’s head coach David Hemp said that Sidra Nawaz is the best available wicketkeeper-batter in the country at the moment.

David Hemp said, “Sidra is a very good wicket-keeper. I know her batting isn’t up to the mark but she is working hard to improve,”.

He expressed these words while talking to the media for the first time after a poor World Cup 2022 campaign where Pakistan won just one match out of seven.

Sidra who averages 8.35 in 57 ODIs and 8.

28 in 54 T20Is manages to impress yet another coach despite her poor run in the ground.

The right-handed batter made her ODI and T20I debut in 2014. Since then, she has scored 309 ODI runs and 174 in T20Is without any half-century or century.

However, Hemp who is with the national team for last 15 months is keen to find her replacement soon.

He said, “We are looking other options as well. We utilized Muneeba Ali in ODIs as wicketkeeper and she did really well,”.

“So yes, we are trying players,” he added.

