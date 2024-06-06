Open Menu

Sidra To Attend Young Olympic Ambassadors

Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2024 | 08:39 PM

International Taekwondo Athlete Syed Zadi Sidra Batool, has been selected to attend the 64th International Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors

The prestigious event would be organized by the International Olympic academy (IOA) which was taking place in Athens, Greece from June 8 to 23, said a press release.

The said athlete has been selected on merit and duly approved by POA.

This seminar would be highly beneficial not only for the athlete but also for our National sports which surely have great impact on other female athletes.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation was thankful to Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Sports board for timely issuance of NOC for her to participate in the seminar.

