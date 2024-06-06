Sidra To Attend Young Olympic Ambassadors
Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2024 | 08:39 PM
International Taekwondo Athlete Syed Zadi Sidra Batool, has been selected to attend the 64th International Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) International Taekwondo Athlete Syed Zadi Sidra Batool, has been selected to attend the 64th International Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors.
The prestigious event would be organized by the International Olympic academy (IOA) which was taking place in Athens, Greece from June 8 to 23, said a press release.
The said athlete has been selected on merit and duly approved by POA.
This seminar would be highly beneficial not only for the athlete but also for our National sports which surely have great impact on other female athletes.
Pakistan Taekwondo Federation was thankful to Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and Pakistan Sports board for timely issuance of NOC for her to participate in the seminar.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan
Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations
Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai
Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues
Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a fa ..
Govt raises wheat procurement target by 40 per cent this year: Minister for Law ..
SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation
President stresses for strengthening food safety systems
Meeting stresses ban on polythene bags
PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for f ..
More Stories From Sports
-
T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Djokovic says knee operation 'went well', no return date set4 hours ago
-
PBBF forms committee to oversee KBBA affairs6 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, France seal semifinal spots in Men’s Nations Cup10 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update21 hours ago
-
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis21 hours ago
-
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup21 hours ago
-
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini21 hours ago
-
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 199721 hours ago
-
Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals21 hours ago
-
Premier League charges 'frustrating', says Man City chairman21 hours ago