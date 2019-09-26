UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sidra’s Unbeaten Century Help PCB Blasters Clinch National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:52 PM

Sidra’s unbeaten century help PCB Blasters clinch National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship

An unbeaten century from Sidra Amin, which included a 100-run partnership for the fourth-wicket with Aliya Riaz, helped PCB Blasters beat PCB Challengers by six runs in the final of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana on Thursday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) An unbeaten century from Sidra Amin, which included a 100-run partnership for the fourth-wicket with Aliya Riaz, helped PCB Blasters beat PCB Challengers by six runs in the final of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 at the Lahore Gymkhana on Thursday.

After being put into bat, PCB Blasters scored 216 for five in 50 overs.

Sidra, the right-handed opening batter, hit 11 fours in her unbeaten knock of 153-ball 102.

She added 100 runs for the fourth wicket with Aliya Riaz, who scored 42 off 47 balls with one four and three sixes.

In their run-chase, PCB Challengers were restricted to 210 for seven in 50 overs, thanks to Tooba Hassan and Almas Akram who took two wickets each.

Javeria Rauf top-scored in the innings with 51 off 83 balls with seven fours.

Bismah Maroof scored a 56-ball 44, which was laced with five fours. Both contributed a 82-run partnership for the second wicket.

Requiring 14 runs in the final over to win the match, the challengers scored seven off Aliya Riaz bowling.

Sidra Amin was declared the player of the match, while PCB Challengers leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah won the player of the tournament award for bagging 14 wickets in the tournament.

Scores in brief:

PCB Blasters 216-5, 50 overs (Sidra Amin 102 not out, Aliya Riaz 42)

PCB Challengers 210-7, 50 overs (Jaweria Rauf 51, Bismah Maroof 44, Natalia Pervaiz 39 not out; Tooba Hassan 2-28, Almas Akram 2-38)

Player of the match – Sidra Amin

Player of the tournament – Syeda Aroob Shah, PCB Challengers (14 wickets in five wickets)

Result – PCB Blasters won by six runs

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Century PCB Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pa ..

14 minutes ago

Expo 2020 mascots revealed

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives South Korean Ambassador

41 minutes ago

UAE Minister highlights country’s approach to en ..

41 minutes ago

Delegation of Ministry of Climate Change & UNDP vi ..

44 minutes ago

Over 560,000 German tourists visited UAE in 2018: ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.