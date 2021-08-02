Tokyo, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Dutch runner Sifan Hassan took a first, giant step in her unprecedented Olympic treble bid when she blasted to gold in the 5,000m on Monday.

Ethiopian-born Hassan, 28, produced a devastating final-lap sprint to time 14min 36.79sec.

Kenya's two-time world champion Hellen Obiri claimed silver in 14:38.36, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay taking bronze (14:38.87)