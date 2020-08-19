UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Significant Improvements' For Zanardi, Says Hospital

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:09 PM

'Significant improvements' for Zanardi, says hospital

Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi's health has significantly improved since the Paralympic champion, who was seriously hurt in a road accident in June, returned to intensive care, doctors said on Wednesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi's health has significantly improved since the Paralympic champion, who was seriously hurt in a road accident in June, returned to intensive care, doctors said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the San Raffaele hospital in Milan taking care of Zanardi said that the 53-year-old had shown "significant clinical improvements" since being re-hospitalised last month and is now being treated in semi-intensive care.

Zanardi had left a Siena hospital in July to continue his recovery at a rehabilitation centre after undergoing three surgeries, but had to be transferred to the intensive care unit just a few days later due to the "instability" of his health.

The Italian star suffered serious head injuries when he lost control of his handbike during a road race in Tuscany and crashed into an oncoming truck on June 19.

Zanardi had both his legs amputated after a motor racing accident in 2001 at the Lausitzring track in Germany, and has since become one of the best-known figures in Paralympic sports.

Zanardi raced for Jordan, Minardi and Lotus in F1 in the early 1990s before switching to the CART championship in the United States where he was series champion in 1997 and 1998.

He returned to F1 with Williams in 1999 before heading back to CART.

Zanardi won two gold medals at the 2012 London Paralympic Games and four years later won two more in Rio de Janeiro.

He also won the Rome marathon in 2010 and the New York race the following year.

Related Topics

Accident Sports Driver Road Road Accident Germany Rio De Janeiro London Marathon Siena Milan Rome San New York United States June July Gold Race

Recent Stories

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Spy Plan ..

2 minutes ago

RPO visit sensitive Imambagahs, checks procession ..

2 minutes ago

PA session meets on Aug 21

5 minutes ago

'Solid steps taken to strengthen Irrigation deptt' ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 19 Aug 2020

5 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi determined to complete ongoing devel ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.