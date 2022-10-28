UrduPoint.com

Sikandar Bakht Asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja To Step Down After Losing To Zimbabwe

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2022 | 05:02 PM

The former cricketer and TV analyst has also criticized Babar Azam and Rizwan for not contributing during the ongoing mega event of T20 World Cup 2022.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2022) Sikander Bakht, Cricketer-turned-analyst, has come down hard upon national team management, saying that PCB chief Ramiz Raja should step down after Pakistan team lost to minnows Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022.

The reaction came after Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by a run in the last-over thriller.

Skindar has demanded Raja’s resignation from the PCB office while expressing his views on Pakistan's disappointing performance.

Bakht says, “PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja should immediately step down,” expressing disappointment that Pakistan could hardly qualify for super 4s in the ongoing mega event.

He also criticized head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousaf, saying that they should also step down if they really felt for this defeat.

The tv Analyst also criticized Babar Azam and Rizwan and their top ranking.

“What Babar Azam has contributed,” he asked the national skipper, regretting that what is benefit of their top ranking to Pakistan if they did not perform well.

He also held Rizwan responsible for Pakistan’s Asia cup final loss, pointing out that the approach of the players was not up to the mark. He said that they were playing for themselves while middle order was failing again and again but no one bothered to take action.

He also expressed wonders over selection of Haider Ali, saying that he was included due to someone’s influence.

“He has no performance but despite all that he has been included in the team,” said Bakht, surprising that how he got promoted from diamond to platinum in PSL this year without showing any remarkable performance.

