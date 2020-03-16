UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali Join HBL PSL 2020

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:40 PM

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali join HBL PSL 2020

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has joined Peshawar Zalmi as a Silver category player, it was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has joined Peshawar Zalmi as a Silver category player, it was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday.

The 33-year-old will join Zalmi, who take on table-toppers Multan Sultans in the first semi-final on Tuesday at 2pm, today.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have included Pakistan batsman Abid Ali and Salman Ali Agha in their line-up. Both players come in as Silver category players.

Qalandars take on arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the second semi-final on Tuesday at 7pm.

The inclusions have been approved by the Event Technical Committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Semi-finals on Tuesday: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, 2pmKarachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium, 7pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB Zimbabwe Lahore Qalandars Sikandar Raza Ali Agha Abid Ali Silver Karachi Kings Event Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

8 minutes ago

US ramps up virus response with shutdowns, rate cu ..

3 minutes ago

High-Ranking Iranian Cleric Dies From Coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises to 18 - A ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end 4.03% lower

3 minutes ago

France says coronavirus situation 'deteriorating v ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.