Silk Way Rally 2021 To Take Place In Russia, Mongolia, China

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Silk Way Rally 2021 to Take Place in Russia, Mongolia, China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Silk Way Rally 2021 will pass through Russia, Mongolia and China from July 1 to 11, 2021 according to publication on the event's website on Tuesday.

The route is planned to include regions not involved in previous editions of the rally - Altai in Russia, Mongolian Altai and new areas of the Gobi desert in China and Mongolia.

"Next July, the Silk Way Rally competitors will discover completely new regions over a route that has never been used before: The South-West of Siberia, the Altai region with its untouched nature and it's breath-taking scenery, Mongolia once again but in a different area to that of the previous edition, and of course the Gobi Desert - an indispensable part of the Silk Way Rally, eagerly anticipated by every competitor," Vladimir Chagin, the director of the Silk Way Rally said,

Administrative and technical checks will take place in Omsk on June 30 and July 1.

The rally's grand opening ceremony will take place on July 1, and the race itself will begin on July 2. Participants will have to overcome 10 stages with a total length of about 5,000 kilometers, of which almost half will be of selective sector.

The 2020 edition of the Silk Way Rally was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic.

