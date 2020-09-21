Silk Way Rally to Return in 2021, Take Place in 3 Countries - Organizers

The next Silk Way cross-country rally, an annual off-road race, will take place in three countries in 2021, the organizers said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The next Silk Way cross-country rally, an annual off-road race, will take place in three countries in 2021, the organizers said on Monday.

The race will take place next July, beginning in Russia.

There is currently no information on the other two countries.

Silk Way is one of the world's largest cross-country rallies, going strong since 2009. Its 2020 iteration was supposed to take place in Russia, Kazakhstan and China, but was ultimately canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic.