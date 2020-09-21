UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Silk Way Rally To Return In 2021, Take Place In 3 Countries - Organizers

Muhammad Rameez 20 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:32 PM

Silk Way Rally to Return in 2021, Take Place in 3 Countries - Organizers

The next Silk Way cross-country rally, an annual off-road race, will take place in three countries in 2021, the organizers said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The next Silk Way cross-country rally, an annual off-road race, will take place in three countries in 2021, the organizers said on Monday.

The race will take place next July, beginning in Russia.

There is currently no information on the other two countries.

Silk Way is one of the world's largest cross-country rallies, going strong since 2009. Its 2020 iteration was supposed to take place in Russia, Kazakhstan and China, but was ultimately canceled over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

World Russia China Kazakhstan July 2020 Race

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

10 minutes ago

Zayed University joins elite Times Higher Educatio ..

22 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 72,388 COVID-19 t ..

37 minutes ago

Respect for each other's belief essential for achi ..

15 minutes ago

Fennel cultivation be initiated

15 minutes ago

Pakistan endeavoring to maintain peace in South As ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.