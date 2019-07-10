Silver sees free agency changes after NBA star shifts

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :NBA free agency rules need to be revised after a wild week of deals saw superstar talent shifts and player trade demands, league commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday.

Speaking in Las Vegas after team owners meetings at the NBA Summer League, Silver said it was clear talks had been underway about major moves long before the NBA opened its official negotiating period.

News of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving going to Brooklyn broke minutes into the start of free agency on June 30, leading Silver and many others to conclude the NBA can't enforce its own free agency regulations.

"Obviously, if deals are being announced immediately after the discussion period begins, there had been prior discussions," Silver said.

"To a certain extent, we always knew that there was some leakage, some slippage around those deadlines, and I think there was a certain amount that historically had been acceptable in the league.

"The consensus at both our committee meetings and the board meeting was that we need to revisit and reset those rules... It's pointless at the end of the day to have rules that we can't enforce.

"The sense in the room was we should revisit those rules, think about what does make sense for our teams so that ultimately we can create a level playing field."