UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Silverwood Won't Rush Morgan, Anderson Into Retirement

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:25 PM

Silverwood won't rush Morgan, Anderson into retirement

England's new head coach Chris Silverwood says Eoin Morgan and James Anderson have earned the right to decide when to retire from the international stage

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :England's new head coach Chris Silverwood says Eoin Morgan and James Anderson have earned the right to decide when to retire from the international stage.

Anderson missed the majority of the recent Ashes series against Australia because of a calf injury.

The 37-year-old bowler will still be sidelined for England's tour of New Zealand next month in Silverwood's first assignment since being promoted from bowling coach to succeed Trevor Bayliss.

But in a bid to prove his fitness for the following tour of South Africa, Anderson is training at Manchester City's Etihad Campus over the next two months alongside England's strength and conditioning team.

With 575 Test wickets to his name, a record for a seamer, Anderson is not about to be summarily discarded.

Former Essex coach Silverwood admitted Anderson and Stuart Broad are almost automatic selections provided they are both injury-free.

"If they're both fit, it's difficult to look past them, isn't it? It's a great headache to have. When you look at the amount of wickets they've got between them it's phenomenal," Silverwood said.

"Jimmy's great. He takes wickets, he's got a lot of knowledge in there that he can share with the players coming in.

"I think it will be up to him to let us know, and I think he will, when he's had enough, but who wouldn't want a world-class bowler like him in the line-up? He is phenomenal. He gets wickets all round the world.

"So yes I want him around as long as I can, but equally we've got to be realistic and say 'right we've got to do some future planning here'." Silverwood seems content to defer to Morgan about when to quit, after the Dubliner presided over England's historic World Cup triumph this year.

The Irish batsman's future as limited-overs captain is uncertain beyond next year's T20 World Cup.

"The way he leads that one-day side and T20 side, and the influence he's got with the players, is phenomenal," Silverwood said.

"He's so respected and the ideas he has, moving them forward. My job is to give him as much support as I can, to help him get where he wants to get to with them.

"He's earned the right to tell us when he's had enough but certainly we've got to have one eye on transitioning that period."

Related Topics

T20 World Australia Job Anderson Ireland South Africa All From Share Manchester City Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

1 minute ago

One dead, multiple injuries in New Orleans hotel c ..

5 minutes ago

Dark horse Mollema stuns favourites to win Tour of ..

5 minutes ago

Colak wins rings title, bronze for Frenchman who s ..

5 minutes ago

Indigenous protesters in Ecuador agree to talks

5 minutes ago

16 killed in Burkina Faso Mosque attack

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.