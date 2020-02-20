UrduPoint.com
Simon Taufel Visits Central Police Office

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

Former Australian Umpire Simon Taufel on Thursday said that the credit for restoration of peace in mega city of Karachi goes to IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Australian Umpire Simon Taufel on Thursday said that the credit for restoration of peace in mega city of Karachi goes to IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

During his visit to Central Police Office, he said that Pakistanis have immense affection to the cricket, according to a statement.

Simon said that people here are hospitable and peace-loving.

He praised Sindh IGP for foolproof arrangements taken for the security of cricketers and fans.

Sindh Police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that participation of the international cricketers' in PSL is a message to the world.

He congratulated the nation that way is being paved for restoration of international cricket in the country. Simon Taufel also visited the monument of martyrs (Yaadgar-e-Shuhada) and paid tributes to the martyrs of Sindh Police.

