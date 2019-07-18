UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Simon Yates Wins First Tour De France Stage In Pyrenees

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:40 PM

Simon Yates wins first Tour de France stage in Pyrenees

Britain's Simon Yates won stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday, beating two other survivors of a breakaway in the Pyrenees

BagneresdeBigorre, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Britain's Simon Yates won stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday, beating two other survivors of a breakaway in the Pyrenees.

Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey as he finished in the peloton after a 219km run over Category 1 mountains.

Yates is over an hour adrift in the overall standings, but reacted with joy after adding a Tour de France stage to victories in the Vuelta and Giro.

Related Topics

France

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

56 minutes ago

One electrocuted, another critically injured in di ..

3 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

1 hour ago

Scandal in US Puerto Rico Reflects Corruption That ..

3 minutes ago

Recent Events in Eastern Ukraine Show That Crisis ..

3 minutes ago

Simonyan Mocks US Senator's Statements About Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.