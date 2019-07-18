Simon Yates wins first Tour de France stage in Pyrenees

Britain's Simon Yates won stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday, beating two other survivors of a breakaway in the Pyrenees

Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey as he finished in the peloton after a 219km run over Category 1 mountains.

Yates is over an hour adrift in the overall standings, but reacted with joy after adding a Tour de France stage to victories in the Vuelta and Giro.