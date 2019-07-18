Simon Yates Wins First Tour De France Stage In Pyrenees
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:40 PM
Britain's Simon Yates won stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday, beating two other survivors of a breakaway in the Pyrenees
Julian Alaphilippe retained the yellow jersey as he finished in the peloton after a 219km run over Category 1 mountains.
Yates is over an hour adrift in the overall standings, but reacted with joy after adding a Tour de France stage to victories in the Vuelta and Giro.