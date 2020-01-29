UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Simona Halep And Garbine Muguruza Reach Semi-finals Of Australia Open

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:05 PM

Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza reach semi-finals of Australia Open

Simona Halep brilliantly took apart Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes to race into the Australian Open semi-finals

SYDNEY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Simona Halep brilliantly took apart Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes to race into the Australian Open semi-finals.Estonian Kontaveit won the first game but was never in it from that point as Halep raced to a 6-1 6-1 win.Wimbledon champion Halep won 11 games in a row before the 28th seed managed to hold serve in the penultimate game.The Romanian, 28, will face Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, 26, in the last four in Melbourne.Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion but unseeded here, beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-3.Fourth seed Halep is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament and was never in danger of doing so on Rod Laver Arena, totally dominating 24-year-old Kontaveit once she had the first break in the third game of the match.

"I felt great on court.

I feel strong in my legs and I knew how to play against her. I was focused in every point I played," said Halep.Kontaveit, playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, had beaten sixth seed Belinda Bencic in 49 minutes in the third round but was on the wrong side of a hammering in the quarter-finals.Halep moved Kontaveit around the court throughout and was ruthless in knowing when to increase the pace and kill off points, sealing a superb victory with her fifth ace.

Related Topics

Russia Melbourne Australian Open From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

22 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

25 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

30 minutes ago

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro posted as MS LUMHS hospital ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.