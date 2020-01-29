Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza reach semi-finals of Australia Open

Simona Halep brilliantly took apart Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes to race into the Australian Open semi-finals

SYDNEY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Simona Halep brilliantly took apart Anett Kontaveit in just 53 minutes to race into the Australian Open semi-finals.Estonian Kontaveit won the first game but was never in it from that point as Halep raced to a 6-1 6-1 win.Wimbledon champion Halep won 11 games in a row before the 28th seed managed to hold serve in the penultimate game.The Romanian, 28, will face Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, 26, in the last four in Melbourne.Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion but unseeded here, beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-3.Fourth seed Halep is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament and was never in danger of doing so on Rod Laver Arena, totally dominating 24-year-old Kontaveit once she had the first break in the third game of the match.

"I felt great on court.

I feel strong in my legs and I knew how to play against her. I was focused in every point I played," said Halep.Kontaveit, playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, had beaten sixth seed Belinda Bencic in 49 minutes in the third round but was on the wrong side of a hammering in the quarter-finals.Halep moved Kontaveit around the court throughout and was ruthless in knowing when to increase the pace and kill off points, sealing a superb victory with her fifth ace.