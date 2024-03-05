Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' Of Tennis Cleared For Return From Doping Ban
Muhammad Rameez Published March 05, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Simona Halep stunned Serena Williams to win the 2019 Wimbledon title, the gutsy Romanian was one of the All England Club's more popular champions, cementing her standing as tennis's "anti-diva"
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) When Simona Halep stunned Serena Williams to win the 2019 Wimbledon title, the gutsy Romanian was one of the All England Club's more popular champions, cementing her standing as tennis's "anti-diva".
On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced a potentially career-ending doping ban from four years to nine months, paving the way for Halep's possible immediate return to the court.
Before her suspension from the sport, Halep had already demonstrated incredible resolve to win the 2018 French Open having lost all three of her previous Slam finals.
She endeared herself by announcing on the eve of that Paris finale, where she saw off Sloane Stephens from a set down, that she "would be OK" if she lost again, as "no-one would have died".
Halep had lost the 2014 French Open final to Maria Sharapova and the 2017 championship match in Paris after leading Jelena Ostapenko by a set and 3-0.
Her third heartbreaker came in 2018 against Caroline Wozniacki in a marathon Australian Open final in sweltering heat in Melbourne.
Halep, who also became world number one in August 2017, is only the second Romanian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title, following in the footsteps of 1978 Roland Garros champion Virginia Ruzici.
She is a huge star in her home country -- she has appeared on the front cover of the Romanian edition of Elle magazine and opened a restaurant called SH in her Black Sea hometown of Constanta.
"The fact that I am able to win maybe will give an inspiration also to Romanians, the kids, that it's possible, even if you come from a little country, it's possible if you work and if you believe," she once said.
One of the main reasons why Halep had to wait so long to lift a major title was her relative lack of power when compared to the game's other big stars.
Recent Stories
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik
HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..
Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped
World Punjabi Conference starts
ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in KP assembly
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for politica ..
Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno
More Stories From Sports
-
Philipsen beats elite sprint field at Tirreno2 hours ago
-
PSL Season Nine: Erin Holland enjoys rickshaw ride in Karachi3 hours ago
-
Inter varsity football championship begin at MNSUA3 hours ago
-
Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman5 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assures meritocracy in team selection; fitness camp in Kakul3 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by four runs6 hours ago
-
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title6 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman vows to make national team a force to be reckoned with6 hours ago
-
Preview: Real Madrid in strong position against Leipzig for Champions League quarters6 hours ago
-
Handball Men Provincial League concludes6 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win7 hours ago
-
Bairstow under pressure in 100th Test after lean India series10 hours ago