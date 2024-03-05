Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

Simona Halep stunned Serena Williams to win the 2019 Wimbledon title, the gutsy Romanian was one of the All England Club's more popular champions, cementing her standing as tennis's "anti-diva"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) When Simona Halep stunned Serena Williams to win the 2019 Wimbledon title, the gutsy Romanian was one of the All England Club's more popular champions, cementing her standing as tennis's "anti-diva".

On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced a potentially career-ending doping ban from four years to nine months, paving the way for Halep's possible immediate return to the court.

Before her suspension from the sport, Halep had already demonstrated incredible resolve to win the 2018 French Open having lost all three of her previous Slam finals.

She endeared herself by announcing on the eve of that Paris finale, where she saw off Sloane Stephens from a set down, that she "would be OK" if she lost again, as "no-one would have died".

Halep had lost the 2014 French Open final to Maria Sharapova and the 2017 championship match in Paris after leading Jelena Ostapenko by a set and 3-0.

Her third heartbreaker came in 2018 against Caroline Wozniacki in a marathon Australian Open final in sweltering heat in Melbourne.

Halep, who also became world number one in August 2017, is only the second Romanian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title, following in the footsteps of 1978 Roland Garros champion Virginia Ruzici.

She is a huge star in her home country -- she has appeared on the front cover of the Romanian edition of Elle magazine and opened a restaurant called SH in her Black Sea hometown of Constanta.

"The fact that I am able to win maybe will give an inspiration also to Romanians, the kids, that it's possible, even if you come from a little country, it's possible if you work and if you believe," she once said.

One of the main reasons why Halep had to wait so long to lift a major title was her relative lack of power when compared to the game's other big stars.