Sind, Baluchistan Wins Their First Matches Of PBCC Blind Cricket Trophy 2024
Muhammad Rameez Published June 07, 2024 | 10:56 PM
On the opening day of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy, two matches have been decided
In the first encounter of the day, Sindh won the toss and opted to field against Punjab. Punjab managed to put up a competitive total of 158 runs in their allotted 18 overs but were bowled out.
However, Sindh showcased their batting prowess, successfully chasing down the target of 159 runs with five wickets to spare in 19 overs. The match's standout performer, Muhammad Safdar, was awarded the title of best player of the match.
In the second clash, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and elected to bat first against Balochistan. Balochistan demonstrated a formidable batting display, posting a challenging total of 248 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fought valiantly but fell short, managing 221 runs for the loss of six wickets, thus conceding the match by 27 runs. Haroon Khan's exceptional performance earned him the title of best player of the match.
