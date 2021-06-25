UrduPoint.com
Sind Blind Cricket Team Beats Punjab In The Opening Match Of National Blind T-20 Super League

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Sind Blind Cricket team beats Punjab in the opening match of National Blind T-20 Super league

ABBOTTABAd, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Sind Blind Cricket team Friday won the opening match of the National Blind T 20 Superleague match against Punjab by 16 runs at Abbottabad.

Regional sports Officer (RSO) Tasawar Khan, Director Operation Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sulman Tariq Bukhari, Director Admin Habeeb Ullah Khattak and secretary Tajmal inaugurated the tournament.

In the opening match of the All Pakistan Blind Cricket League Sind Blind Cricket team won the toss and decided to bat first and made 212 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

While chasing, the Punjab Blind Cricket team faced difficulties and the whole team could make 196 runs in the allotted 20 overs quota while Sind won the first match by 16 runs.

Earlier, Director Operation PBCC Syed Sulman Tariq Bukhari presented the tournament report and welcomed the guests, RSO Tasawar Khan while speaking on the occasion said that like previous many years we are cooperating with PBCC and providing the best facilities to the cricket players and officials.

More Stories From Sports

