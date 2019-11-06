Sindh 147 for three after Omair Bin Yousaf’s half-century

Sindh were 147 for three in reply of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 288 all-out on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Omair Bin Yousaf scored a solid 56 and stitched a 51-run partnership for the first-wicket with Khurram Manzoor (19).

Omair’s 75-ball stay at the wicket was laced with 10 fours before he was removed by left-arm fast-bowler Junaid Khan, who took two wickets for 49 runs in eight overs.

Junaid’s second scalp was middle-order batsman Saad Ali - bowled on first ball.

Left-handed batsmen Saud Shakeel and Fawad Alam batted at 35 and 29 when stumps were drawn.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa added 63 runs to their overnight score before they were all-out on 288.

Resuming his innings at 33, wicketkeeper-batsman Rehan Afridi scored an unbeaten 57, hitting 11 fours.

Right-arm fast-bowler Sohail Khan picked up two more wickets on Tuesday to return four for 62 in 24 overs and helped Sindh bag maximum bowling points (3) for taking nine or more wickets in the 110-over cut-off.

Other notable bowling performances from Sindh’s camp came from Mir Hamza and Hassan Khan as they picked up two wickets each for 65 and 37 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received two points for crossing the 250-run mark in 110 overs.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 288 all-out, 106 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 88, Rehan Afridi 57 not out, Sajid Khan 39, Israrullah 36, Zohaib Khan 28; Sohail Khan 4-62, Hassan Khan 2-37, Mir Hamza 2-65)

Sindh 147-3, 36 overs (Omair Bin Yousaf 56, Saud Shakeel 35 not out, Fawad Alam 29 not out; Junaid Khan 2-49)