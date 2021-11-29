Sindh Badminton Association polls held in Larkana

Nisarullah Shaikh and Ahsan Qamar were unanimously elected president and secretary respectively of the Sindh Badminton Association (SBA) for the next term of four years in the elections held here at Local Club in Larkana city on Monday

LARKANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Nisarullah Shaikh and Ahsan Qamar were unanimously elected president and secretary respectively of the Sindh Badminton Association (SBA) for the next term of four years in the elections held here at Local Club in Larkana city on Monday.

The office bearers elected were: Tariq Anwar Siyal as Chairman, Nisarullah Shaikh as President; Adnan Siddiqui Karachi as Senior Vice President, Javed Iqbal Karachi, Imdad Khamisani Khairpur, Abdul Rehman Sukkur, Palwasha Bashir Karachi as Vice Presidents, Norina Murad as Women President, Ahsan Qamar as General Secretary, Agha Gul Rabbani as Associate Secretary.

The 09-member executive committee comprised Muhammad Akram Ansari Jamshoro, Atiq Ahmad Qureshi MirpurKhas, Nasrullah Memon Shikarpur, Ghulam Mustafa Thatta, Anila Abro Larkana, Abdul Rashid Nowsher Feroz, Tehseen Ahmad Khairpur, Abdul Ghaffar Soomro Larkana and Muhammad Iftikhar Karachi Elected for four years.

In which it was decided and announced to hold All Sindh Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Badminton Championship-2021 in Larkana will be organized on the eve of Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.