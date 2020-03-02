UrduPoint.com
Sindh Bag Men, Women Titles Of Netball C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:38 PM

Sindh bag men, women titles of Netball C'ship

Sindh clinched both Men and Women titles of the Inter Provincial Netball Championship being played here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh clinched both Men and Women titles of the Inter Provincial Netball Championship being played here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Complex on Monday.

Punjab bagged 2nd position in both events.

In the men final, Sindh beat Punjab by 17-15 goals while Gilgit defeated Islamabad by 16-10 goals in the third position match.

In the women final, Sindh beat Punjab by 13-7 goals while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Gilgit by 5-2 goals in the 3rd position match.

Six teams took part in the Championship including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit.

President, CBR Employees Housing Society, Altaf Ahmed Butt who was the chief guest on the occasion gave away Trophies, Medals and Certificates to the teams and players.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, Secretary General Syed Gohar Raza, President, Huma Football Club Syed Zakir Hussain Naqvi who is also the Associate Secretary CBR Employees Housing Society were also present on the occasion.

